Capitol Police responded to a suspicious SUV outside the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday morning and used a flash-bang to force the person out of the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police responded to the incident around 9:50 a.m.

"We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE. Please stay away from the area," police said in its initial tweet.

Authorities later said a team "extracted the man from the SUV" and he was in custody. Police identified him as Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.