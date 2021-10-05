IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Suspect taken into custody from a 'suspicious vehicle' outside the U.S. Supreme Court, officials say

A flash-bang was used to force the suspect, Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan, out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Capitol Police respond to suspicious vehicle outside Supreme Court

Oct. 5, 202103:10
By Minyvonne Burke and Pete Williams

Capitol Police responded to a suspicious SUV outside the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday morning and used a flash-bang to force the person out of the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police responded to the incident around 9:50 a.m.

"We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE. Please stay away from the area," police said in its initial tweet.

Authorities later said a team "extracted the man from the SUV" and he was in custody. Police identified him as Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Minyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Pete Williams

Pete Williams is an NBC News correspondent who covers the Justice Department and the Supreme Court, based in Washington.