A suspect wanted in connection to murders in Utah and Colorado was captured amid a growing manhunt Tuesday, Salt Lake City police tweeted.

Details surrounding the arrest of Austin Boutain, 24 — who was sought in the fatal shooting of a Utah college student Monday night — were not immediately provided.

Hours earlier, police named Boutain as a person of interest in the death of a 63-year-old man who was found early Tuesday in his trailer in Golden, Colorado, near Denver. Officers were conducting a welfare check when they discovered the body of the victim, who was not identified.

Utah carjacking suspect Austin Boutain. Salt Lake City Police Department

A cause of death and when it occurred were not immediately known. "Preliminary investigations indicate that the man had been deceased for a few days," Golden police said.

A second person of interest in the murder was identified as Boutain's wife, Kathleen Elizabeth Rose, 23. The pair had been traveling together before she was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Tuesday on unrelated drug and theft charges.

Police are tying the case in Golden with an attempted carjacking in Salt Lake City that turned deadly. Salt Lake City authorities said a green 2000 Ford pickup truck with Colorado license plates was spotted earlier in Utah and discovered to be registered to the victim.

Police said they were looking for the green pickup truck from Colorado but don't believe Boutain was still driving it.

University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy confirmed at a news conference Tuesday that Boutain was wanted in Colorado as well.

He said Boutain and his wife had been in Utah camping in the foothills above the university. On Monday night, Boutain tried to carjack a vehicle, and the victim — identified as ChenWei Guo, 22 — was killed in the process, police said.

Guo was an international student from China. The university tweeted Tuesday that it was "absolutely heart-stricken" by his death and that his family in China was "understandably devastated."

We're absolutely heart-stricken by the loss of student ChenWei Guo. He was "extraordinarily outgoing, creative, smart & extremely engaged." pic.twitter.com/cOqkRzu91t — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 31, 2017

According to his social media accounts, Guo was serving as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Classes at the University of Utah were canceled Tuesday as the manhunt continued.