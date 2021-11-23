Suspect wanted for gunning down pregnant girlfriend in Texas is in custody, police say

The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of his pregnant girlfriend in Texas last month was arrested on suspicion of capital murder, authorities said Monday.

Kwanmaine Boyd, 25, was wanted for the Oct. 6 killing of Cavanna Smith, 25.

The Houston Police Department said in a news release that he was taken into custody without incident Friday. Additional details about the circumstances of his apprehension weren’t immediately available.

Cavanna Smith. Facebook

Smith, who was newly pregnant, was found shot to death on a street north of downtown Houston shortly before 7 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Harris County District Court. She appeared to have been shot in the head.

A witness told investigators he saw a gunman fire once before fleeing in a white pickup truck, the documents say.

Just before the shooting, Smith texted a friend and said that “Kwan” had kidnapped her and that she was in the back of his truck, according to the documents.

“He got my money and don’t want to give it to me,” Smith wrote when the friend asked about what had happened, the documents say.

Investigators found a card in Smith’s home addressed to Boyd revealing the pregnancy. A nurse who'd seen Smith the day before her killing believed she was four and a half weeks pregnant.