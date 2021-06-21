A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said.

Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of violence in the small coastal city of North Bend, said Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier.

“This is something you hope never happens in your community, in the town you call home,” Mayor Jessica Engelke said.

Authorities were first alerted to the killings Friday night when a person driving a pickup truck ran over a couple at a casino RV park and fled. The hit-and-run killed Anthony Oyster, 74, and left his wife, Linda Oyster, 73, in critical condition, Frasier said. The couple was from Florida, Fraiser said.

Three minutes later, police were told of a shooting at a marijuana dispensary roughly one mile away. There, authorities found the body of Jennifer L. Davidson, 47.

After the shooting, Nicholson stopped at a sporting goods store and bought more ammunition, Fraiser said.

The body of Nicholson’s father, Charles Nicholson, 83, was found inside a trailer at the same RV park where the Oysters were struck. It wasn’t clear how Charles Nicholson was killed, though Fraiser told reporters last week there was “no question he died of homicidal violence.”

Fraiser said the pickup truck Nicholson was driving during the hit-and-run belonged to his father. The vehicle was found on a highway where it had been crashed and set on fire. A witness told authorities that he saw Nicholson get out of the truck and disappear into the woods carrying a gun.

It wasn’t clear how he got to Wisconsin, though Fraiser said investigators believe he drove.

Fraiser did not identify a possible motive. It wasn’t clear if Nicholson has a lawyer or if he would contest extradition, a process that could take months, Fraiser said. He is expected to appear in court in Wisconsin next week, Fraiser said.