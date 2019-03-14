Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 14, 2019, 5:20 AM GMT By Dennis Romero and Associated Press

A man said by federal prosecutors to be a top leader of the Gambino mob family was fatally shot outside his home in New York on Wednesday night.

Frank Cali was held by FBI officials in 2013. NY Daily News via Getty Images file

The man was identified by the New York Police Department as Francesco "Frank" Cali, 53.

Police rushed to the Staten Island residence about 9:17 p.m. after it was called to a report of an assault in progress, the department said.

"Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso," the department said in a statement. "EMS also responded to the scene and transported the victim to Staten Island University North, where he was pronounced deceased."

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn had referred to Cali in court filings in recent years as the underboss of the Gambino organization, related through marriage to the Inzerillo clan in the Sicilian Mafia, the Associated Press reported.

Multiple press accounts since 2015 said Cali had ascended to the top spot in the gang, although he never faced a criminal charge saying so.

A suspect in Wednesday's shooting fled in a blue pickup, police told NBC News affiliate WNBC. No arrests have been made.