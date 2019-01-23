Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 23, 2019, 7:57 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 23, 2019, 8:37 PM GMT By Doha Madani

A suspected gunman was in custody Wednesday after five people were shot dead at a SunTrust bank in Sebring, Florida, according to police.

Police responded to the bank after the suspect called authorities around 12:36 p.m. ET and said he had opened fire inside, officials said at a press conference.

A county negotiation team made contact with the suspect but was unsuccessful in de-escalating the situation, officials said.

Eventually, a SWAT team stormed the bank. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody, Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said.

“We were sorry to learn that we have at least five victims, people who were senselessly murdered as a result of his act in this bank,” Hoglund said.

The police chief identified the suspect as Zephen Xaver, a 21-year-old who lives in the Sebring area. The victims' identities have not yet been released, Hoglund said.

Xaver was hired by the Avon Park Correctional Institution as a trainee in November and resigned two weeks ago, on Jan. 9, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He had no disciplinary issues during that time, the department said.

Suspect Zephan Xaver Highland County Sheriff's Office

SunTrust bank said it was "deeply saddened by the tragic shooting."

"We are working with officials and dedicating ourselves to fully addressing the needs of all the individuals and families involved," the bank said in a statement. "Our entire team mourns this terrible loss."

Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said Wednesday his office is working with Sebring police in the investigation.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was also at the press conference, said he has requested the state Department of Law Enforcement to provide assistance.

Another media briefing is scheduled for Thursday morning, Blackman said.