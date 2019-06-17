Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Elisha Fieldstadt

A suspected gunman was shot Monday after exchanging fire with federal officers outside a Downtown Dallas court building, police said.

A suspected active shooter is in custody after an exchange of gunfire with federal officers outside a downtown Dallas federal court building June 17, 2019.Tim Brown

Video shows the gunman near the doors to the Earle Cabell Federal Building at about 8:50 a.m. before running across the street and into a parking lot, where he falls down. He was brought to an area hospital, according to Dallas Police.

No one else was injured during the incident, police said.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Elisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.