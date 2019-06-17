Breaking News Emails
By Elisha Fieldstadt
A suspected gunman was shot Monday after exchanging fire with federal officers outside a Downtown Dallas court building, police said.
Video shows the gunman near the doors to the Earle Cabell Federal Building at about 8:50 a.m. before running across the street and into a parking lot, where he falls down. He was brought to an area hospital, according to Dallas Police.
No one else was injured during the incident, police said.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.