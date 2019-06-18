Breaking News Emails
A rifle-toting gunman wearing tactical gear and carrying multiple magazines was fatally shot Monday after exchanging fire with federal officers outside a downtown Dallas court building, police said.
The gunman, identified as Brian Isaack Clyde, 22, was seen on video near the doors to the Earle Cabell Federal Building at about 8:50 a.m. before running across the street and into a parking lot, where he falls down.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Matt DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI's Dallas Field Office, said. No one else was injured during the incident, police said.
Clyde entered the U.S. Army at age 18 and left two years later, according to public records obtained by NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.
Dallas police said a bomb squad was inspecting the suspect's vehicle, and later conducted a controlled explosion of it. They said hours after the shooting that the vehicle had been rendered safe, but told people to still avoid the area.
Monday's shooting happened around the corner from where five Dallas officers were gunned down in a 2016 ambush.
Video shows Dallas gunman exchanging fire with officersJune 17, 201901:02
Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Fox, who was at the courthouse, took of a picture of Clyde in which he is seen wearing a ski mask, a vest and a utility belt. Fox said the man shot at the door of the building.
Witnesses told NBCDFW that they heard between 15 to 20 shots.
Clyde’s Facebook page features posts over the last week where he lays out his collection of ammunition and swords.
In one picture posted Saturday, 10 magazines are laid out on the floor. In the caption, Clyde said he is no longer going to dress up for the local yearly anime conference in Dallas because he “decided to finish getting all of my mags.”
In a post from a day before the attempted shooting, Clyde posted a picture of a sword, saying that he was a “gladius” about to “defend the modern Republic.” His last post before the shooting featured a picture of his bare legs.
Clyde’s Facebook page is otherwise filled with vague warnings of an upcoming attack, conspiracy theories about the U.S. government, memes from far-right internet subcultures like 4chan, and misogynist memes.
In a video posted June 9, he warned that “the storm is coming,” a phrase frequently used by anti-government internet conspiracy theorists, and said he didn’t know how much time he had left. The video ends with Clyde saying he’s “ready,” and holding up a long gun.
References to incels, or the “involuntary celibate” internet community that is prominent on extreme misogynist message boards, are frequently posted in memes on Clyde’s page.
Clyde posted a picture of a swastika on a green flag, calling it a “solution” on April 29. He also often posted anti-U.S. government conspiracy theories, including posts about secret pedophile rings and CIA experiments.
In non-political posts, Clyde consistently extolled his appreciation for several of his hobbies, including anime, comic book movies, and guns. “God i love gun shows,” he wrote on April 27.
Texas State Rep. Eric Johnson was sworn in as the new mayor of Dallas on Monday about a mile from where the violence unfolded.