Suspected Midwest serial killer charged in two more murders

A suspected serial killer accused of four homicides in Missouri was charged Thursday with two more counts of first-degree murder in Kansas, authorities said.

Perez Reed, 26, was accused of killing two people identified by police in Kansas City, Kansas, as Damon Irvin and Rau’daja Fairrow at an apartment complex in late October.

Authorities discovered their bodies while conducting a welfare check.

Reed, who was arrested Nov. 5 in Independence, Missouri, has also been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the city and county of St. Louis, court records show.

He faces multiple allegations of assault and armed criminal action, as well as a federal weapons charge.

When Reed was arrested, he had a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a caliber federal investigators said matched shell casings found at unsolved shootings in and around St. Louis, the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI added that the victims found in Kansas City were shot and killed in a manner "consistent" with the St. Louis shootings.

The four Missouri victims were shot in the head on separate days in September. They have been identified as Marnay Haynes, 16; Lester Robinson, 40; Pamela Abercrombie, 49; and Carey Ross, 24.

St. Louis County Lt. Craig Longworth has said there was no known connection between the victims.

A possible motive wasn't immediately clear. Reed, who was being held on $2 million bond, has denied hurting anyone, according to an affidavit.

The public defender's office in St. Louis, which is representing Reed, couldn't immediately be reached. It wasn't clear if he had a lawyer in the Kansas City cases.