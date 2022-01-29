Suspected shooter, 4 others charged in killing of Texas corporal

Five people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Texas corporal in Houston last weekend, officials announced Friday.

Oscar Rosales, 51, is accused of killing Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway early Sunday.

The other four arrested in the case have been charged with helping Rosales after the shooting, Houston police said Friday.

Galloway was fatally shot shortly about 12:30 a.m. Sunday after he pulled over a white Toyota Avalon. The driver got out with rifle and opened fire into his patrol car, shooting through its windshield, according to court documents.

Rosales, whose arrest was announced earlier this week, was taken into custody Wednesday in Mexico, across the border from Del Rio, Texas. He has been charged with capital murder, officials said.

A judge ordered him held without bond Friday.

Cpl. Charles Galloway, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Houston, early Sunday Jan. 23, 2022. Harris County Constable / via AP

Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, 42, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, 40, are charged with tampering with evidence, police said. They were allegedly seen removing items from the car involved in the shooting and cleaning it.

Jose Santos Gutierrez Cruz, 68, and Jose Romel Hernandez Cruz, 43, are charged with hindering prosecution, police said.

Online court records did not appear to show cases for Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, Gutierrez Cruz or Hernandez Cruz on Friday night. It was not clear if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Contact information could not be found for Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez’s attorney Friday night. A public defender listed on her case did not immediately return a message early Saturday.

Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez is Rosales’ common-law wife and Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez is her brother, according to court documents.