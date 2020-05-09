Two suspects in the fatal shooting of a Flint, Michigan, security guard after an argument about a face mask requirement for shoppers have been captured, the local prosecutor announced Friday.
Ramonyea Bishop, 23, and his stepfather, Larry Teague, 44, have been charged with accused of first-degree murder, and police have been searching for them since last week.
Bishop is the son of a woman who got into an argument with the victim, Calvin James Munerlyn, 43, on May 1, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Officials say Sharmel Teague returned to Family Dollar store 20 minutes later with her husband and son, who is accused of firing at the guard. Under state stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of coronavirus, Michigan residents are required to wear masks when they venture out for essential needs such as grocery shopping.
Bishop was found late Friday afternoon in a three-unit home in Bay City, Michigan, Leyton said. Larry Teague was found at a motel in Houston, where he registered in his own name, he said.
Larry Teague faces extradition to Michigan. Larry Teague was scheduled to appear in court in Texas for an extradition hearing Monday.
Leyton said two people who drove Teague to Texas, rented a room and purchased clothing for him were also arrested and face charges of harboring a felon and being accessories to the Dollar Store crime after the fact.
Those suspects were identified as Laura Ann Mitchell, 45, and Terrance Findlay, 44. They also faced extradition, the prosecutor said.
Sharmel Teague was charged Monday with first-degree murder and is in custody. Bishop's sister, Brya Shatonia Bishop, 24, has also been charged in the shooting. She's accused of tampering with evidence, lying to investigators and accessory after the fact to a felony.
Leyton wouldn't detail how the Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop were tracked down in Houston and Bay City, but he did credit the public.
"You are the most important component in law enforcement," he said.