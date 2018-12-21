Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Andrew Blankstein and Minyvonne Burke

A suspended San Francisco police officer was charged Wednesday with allegedly robbing a bank of more than $9,000 in cash.

An FBI agent said in a federal court filing the robbery happened on Nov. 29 at the East West Bank in the city's Sunset District neighborhood.

Surveillance video showed a man, later identified by police as Rain Daugherty, 44, walk into the bank just after 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) and hand a bank teller a note demanding $50 and $100 bills.

The teller said Daugherty told her to "calm down, just do it" after he passed the note. The teller then grabbed cash from a bank drawer and handed it over. A second teller told investigators that they witnessed the robbery and pressed the alarm button to alert the San Francisco Police Department.

Daugherty fled the bank with approximately $9,050, according to the FBI.

He was identified as the alleged robber after two internal affairs officers with the department and one of the bank tellers viewed photos pulled from the surveillance video, according to the court filing.

Police arrested Daugherty on Tuesday. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the robbery.

Daugherty was already on suspension from the San Francisco Police Department without pay due to an unrelated criminal investigation in San Mateo County, according to the filing.

Daugherty was also one of nine current and former San Francisco officers accused in administrative disciplinary charges in 2015 for allegedly sending racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic and sexist text messages sent in 2011 and 2012, NBC Bay Area reports.

The messages came to light during the federal prosecution of former Sgt. Ian Furminger, who was convicted in 2014 on charges of conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to violate civil rights and wire fraud in a case involving stealing money and property from drug suspects. Furminger was sentenced to 41 months in prison a year later.

Daugherty and his colleagues tried to appeal the charges against them, but the California Supreme Court denied it in September.

CORRECTION (Dec. 20, 9:06 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this article misstated one of the charges on which former Sgt. Ian Furminger was convicted. He was convicted of conspiracy to commit theft, not theft.