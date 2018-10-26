Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Pete Williams and Elisha Fieldstadt

Two more packages containing explosive devices were discovered Friday, one in Florida addressed to Sen. Cory Booker and another in New York addressed to former U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, officials said.

The package mailed to Clapper was addressed to CNN's New York offices, according to a picture tweeted by CBS New York, and discovered at a postal facility in Midtown Manhattan.

The New York Police Department said Friday morning that they were responding to 52nd St. and 8th Ave., about six blocks away from the Time Warner Center, where CNN is located. The explosive device is the second to be addressed to news network this week.

The package addressed to Booker, D-N.J., was discovered at a postal facility Opa-lock, Florida. On Thursday, investigators said they believed some of the packages may have passed through that mail sorting facility. The packages listed Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's address in Sunrise, Florida, as the return address. Sunrise is less than 20 miles north of Opa-locka.

The ten previous packages, all of which contained pipe bombs, have been addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Robert De Niro, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan, former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The package sent to Brennan was addressed to CNN's offices in New York and led to an hours-long evacuation of the building Wednesday.

Both Biden and Waters received two packages. On Thursday, packages addressed to Biden and De Niro were discovered in Delaware and New York respectively.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.