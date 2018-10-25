Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter, Pete Williams, Alex Johnson, Andrew Blankstein, Minyvonne Burke and Corky Siemaszko

A series of pipe bombs were sent to several prominent critics of President Donald Trump and to CNN's New York newsroom, triggering a nationwide investigation and bipartisan condemnation Wednesday.

The targets included former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder and former CIA Director John Brennan, officials and investigators said.

Early Wednesday night, federal and local authorities were investigating a suspicious package at a postal facility in south Los Angeles addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed on Twitter that ATF agents and Los Angeles police were responding to "a suspicious package similar to today's investigations."

Los Angeles police said the facility was being evacuated. No further information was immediately available.

If the package is confirmed, it would be at least the second one reported Wednesday to have been addressed to Waters. The first was uncovered in Maryland.

The earlier confirmed bombs — like the explosive device that was found Monday in the mailbox of George Soros' home in Bedford, New York — were all made with PVC pipe, which X-rays indicated likely contained shrapnel, three senior law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News. They included a low explosive or a pyrotechnic, as in fireworks, as well as timers — likely digital alarm clocks — to set off the detonators, the sources said.

Multiple senior bomb technicians briefed on the case said the aspiring bomber had all of the components needed to set off a successful explosion.

No arrests have been made, and New York Police Commissioner James O'Neil said investigators were working on the assumption that other devices could be discovered.

"This is open-ended," O'Neil said in an interview Wednesday night on CNN. "Last night we had one, and now we have six."

The package addressed to Clinton was discovered on Tuesday near the Clintons' home in Chappaqua, New York, a suburb of New York City. One addressed to Obama was intercepted Wednesday in Washington, they said.

The mail bombing targets:

Former President Barack Obama

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Former Attorney General Eric Holder

Former CIA Director John Brennan

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

Billionaire George Soros

Yet another, addressed to Brennan, whose name was misspelled, was discovered Wednesday at the Manhattan offices of CNN. The newsroom was immediately evacuated, and the New York police bomb squad was summoned. An envelope containing an unknown white powder was also found and was being examined.

Speaking Wednesday night at the University of Texas, Brennan said he had "full confidence in my former law enforcement and intelligence colleagues to get to the bottom of this and take the appropriate actions."

"If I and others are being targeted because we are speaking out and we're living up to our responsibilities as citizens, I think that is a very unfortunate turn of events," he said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio described the packages at a news conference as ""clearly an act of terror."

Bryan Paarmann, special agent in charge of the FBI's Counterterrorism Division and Joint Terrorism Task Force in New York City, said: "So far, the devices have been what appeared to be pipe bombs."

The explosives were wrapped with tape and had some sort of device attached to them, law enforcement officials told NBC News. The devices themselves were packed with an explosive powder, and a non-combustible white powder of some kind was found, as well, in the envelopes. It was unclear how or when the devices were supposed to detonate.

New York police outside the Time Warner Center in New York on Wednesday. Richard Drew / AP

At the same news conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said one of the packages was addressed to him and had been sent to his office. But the FBI said Cuomo's office hadn't received an explosive device, and a spokesman for Cuomo said the package contained computer files on the Proud Boys, a far-right hate group, some of whose members were recently arrested in Manhattan.

Saying he was acting "out of an abundance of caution," Cuomo dispatched 100 members of the National Guard to beef up the already tight security at key New York City crossings and the airports and in the subway system.

Waters also was the target of a second suspicious package, which was intercepted at a Maryland mail processing facility, according to three congressional leadership sources. The FBI was investigating whether it was connected to the other packages.

A suspected explosive device received at the CNN bureau in New York City on Wednesday. NBC News

"I am appreciative of the law enforcement entities who intercepted the package and are investigating this matter," Waters said in a statement. "I unequivocally condemn any and all acts of violence and terror.”

Holder's package was mailed to the wrong address, according to law enforcement officials, and it wound up being sent back to the bogus return address that was on the other packages — that of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., whose name also was misspelled. It was intercepted by the Secret Service.

"We will not be intimidated by this attempted act of violence," Wasserman Schultz said in a statement. "This appalling attack on our democracy must be vigorously prosecuted, and I am deeply disturbed by the way my name was used.

There were also reports of another suspicious package outside the building that houses the office of Sen/ Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as well as at the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper. That turned out to be a false alarm.

Speaking in Florida, Clinton thanked the Secret Service, saying it "intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home."

"But it is a troubling time," she said. "And it's a time of deep divisions, and we have to do everything we can to bring our country together. We also have to elect candidates who will try to do the same."

The spate of suspicious package deliveries came two day after a similar device was found in Soros' mailbox. Like the other targets, Soros has been a harsh critic of Trump.

The devices were in manila packages that bore stamps and signatures with Wasserman Schultz's address, three senior law enforcement officials said.

In Washington, Trump vowed to "bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice."

"In these times, we have to unify, we have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message, that acts of political violence have no place of any kind in the United States of America," he said. "I am extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed, and we'll get to the bottom of it."

Earlier, Vice President Mike Pence thanked the Secret Service, the FBI and local law enforcement, saying that the "attempted attacks" against Obama, Clinton and CNN were "cowardly" and that those responsible for the packages "will be brought to justice."

Trump quickly weighed in with agreement on Twitter, retweeting his vice president.

Law enforcement officials said the device in Soros' mailbox "had the components" of a bomb and contained explosive powder. It was detonated as a precaution, and no one was injured. Soros, a business investor and Holocaust survivor, was reportedly not at home at the time, and he declined to comment.

One of his sons, Alexander, wrote in an opinion piece for The New York Times that before Trump was elected, the hate directed at his father "was largely confined to the extremist fringes, among white supremacists and nationalists who sought to undermine the very foundations of democracy."

"But with Donald Trump's presidential campaign things got worse," he wrote. "A genie was let out of the bottle, which may take generations to put back in."

One of the suspicious packages. Addresses have been removed to protect privacy. FBI

FBI Director Christopher Wray asked for the public's help in identifying "whoever is responsible for sending these packages."

"Do not hesitate to call," he said. "No piece of information is too small to help us in this investigation."

Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter, Corky Siemaszko and Minyvonne Burke reported from New York. Alex Johnson and Andrew Blankstein reported from Los Angeles. Pete Williams reported from Washington.