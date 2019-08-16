Breaking News Emails
By Elisha Fieldstadt
Two suspicious packages reported in a downtown New York City Subway station during Friday's morning rush were determined to not be explosive, police said.
The New York City Police Department Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted a picture of what appeared to be two pressure cookers, but assured: "They are NOT explosive devices."
Earlier, at about 7:40 a.m., the NYPD had advised people to avoid the Fulton Street Subway station and the surrounding area in Manhattan's Financial District.
Officers also searched nearby stations "out of an abundance of caution," according to the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau.