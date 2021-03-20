SUV plows into news crew, others on Hollywood Boulevard

An SUV struck a television news crew and others Friday afternoon when it plowed into a market on Hollywood Boulevard's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, authorities said.

A Fox 11 News photographer and reporter were among the five people hit, the station tweeted. One person declined to be taken to a hospital, but four others were hospitalized with serious-to-critical injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

The circumstances of the 4 p.m. crash just doors from the El Capitan Entertainment Centre, where "Jimmy Kimmel Live" is taped, were unknown, the department said.

News footage from the scene showed a white Nissan Pathfinder on a sidewalk and into the market's front.

Los Angeles police Officer Mike Lopez said the driver, was detained and under investigation for driving under the influence. It wasn't clear if the driver was one of the five reported injured.

The investigation into the collision was ongoing, he said.