Suzanne Somers, star of 'Three's Company,' dies at 76

The iconic 70's TV star passed in her home on the eve of her 77th birthday while surrounded by her family early Sunday morning.
Suzanne Somers during her Las Vegas residency on May 23, 2015.
]Suzanne Somers during her Las Vegas residency in 2015.Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Westgate Las Vegas Resorts
By Diana Dasrath and Mirna Alsharif

Suzanne Somers is dead at 76, according to her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay.

The “Three’s Company” actress died in her home while surrounded by her family in the early hours of Sunday, which was the eve of her 77th birthday.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly,” Hay said in a statement on behalf of Somers’ family.

Suzanne Somers with Jack Ritter in an episode of "Three's Company."
Suzanne Somers with Jack Ritter in an episode of "Three's Company."Jim Britt / Disney via Getty Images file

It wasn't immediately clear how Somers passed, but Hay said the actress "survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years."

Somers will be buried in a private ceremony sometime this week and a memorial will follow next month, according to Hay.

