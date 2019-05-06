Breaking News Emails
A baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and host Cincinnati Reds was delayed by nearly 20 minutes on Monday after a swarm of bees invaded Great American Ball Park.
The National League contest was supposed to start 12:35 p.m. local time but the Reds and Giants didn't immediately take the field as thousands of bees swarmed around the field and stands.
After some of the bees finally buzzed off, umpires got managers, Bruce Bochy of the Giants and David Bell of the Reds, to agree to start the game.
Starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani's opening delivery was tossed at 12:53 p.m., making for an 18-minute delay.
Oddly, this wasn't the first Giants-Reds game to ever be delayed by bees. A swarm of bees led to a 35-minute delay before a San Francisco-Cincinnati game in 1976, back when the Reds plated at old Riverfront Stadium.
Monday's game was the finale of a four-game set between the longtime NL rivals.
The delay didn't hurt the host Reds at all. They stung the Giants for two home runs in the bottom of the first inning, as Cincinnati went on to a 12-4 victory.