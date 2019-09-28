Breaking News Emails
A golf course in New Jersey is giving players a new way to take out their political frustrations and to have fun doing it — by hitting a ball at photos of different politicians and pundits.
The Cape May Par 3 Golf and Driving Range in Rio Grande in Middle Township decorated its driving range with giant posters of famous elected officials such as Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, for golfers to take a swing at.
The golf course revealed the markers in a Facebook post in April.
"New range target signs are up and ready for you to have some FUN," the post read. "Remember, it's about having fun while you are here."
Other current "targets" include Sean Hannity and Kellyanne Conway, according to NBC New York. The golf course soon plans to add posters for Mitch McConnell, Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer and Rachel Maddow, the outlet reported.
Owner Rick Jones told NBC New York that a few people have complained that he is inciting violence, but most of the feedback has been positive. He said he came up with the idea to keep up with "what's going on with the news."