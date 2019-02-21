Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 21, 2019, 4:26 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 21, 2019, 4:33 PM GMT By David K. Li

A car driven by Syracuse University men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man on an interstate in central New York late Wednesday night, police said.

Jorge Jimenez, 51, was in a car with three others when the vehicle crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 690 near Thompson Road around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Syracuse police said.

Jimenez got out of his car and Boeheim, trying to avoid the damaged car, fatally struck Jimenez, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Boeheim, 74, is cooperating with investigators and passed field sobriety tests, officials said.

Syracuse police Sgt. Matthew Malinowski said he immediately stopped and got out of the car.

Hours earlier, Boeheim's team defeated Louisville, 69-49, at the Carrier Dome. The team's next game, Saturday against No. 1 Duke, is also at home.

"We are saddened by the death of a member of our Central New York community. On behalf of Chancellor Kent Syverud and the entire Syracuse University community, we extend our deepest condolences to all impacted by this tragic accident" Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack said in a statement.

"Coach Boeheim is in contact with local authorities and cooperating fully. Out of respect for those grieving, there will be no further comment at this time."

Boeheim, who is in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, has been at Syracuse for 43 years and has a career record of 944-378. His 2003 team won the NCAA championship.