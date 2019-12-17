Syracuse police investigating apparent homophobic attack of student

Police are investigating an attack on a Syracuse University student who suffered a nose injury in an assault during which he says he was a called a homophobic slur.
Campus police learned of the Saturday incident after the unnamed student reported that he was harassed and attacked outside a local bar.
Campus and city police are both investigating the incident. It is unclear if the suspect is a student.
The incident comes just weeks after Syracuse was plagued by a series of bias incidents. In November, racist graffiti was found on campus and racial slurs were found in a school residence hall. The incidents ignited widespread protest on campus, and students of color expressed fears for their safety on campus.
The school suspended all fraternity social events for the rest of the semester in response to one of the racist incidents, and released an action plan in November after student protests called for revising the Student Code of Conduct to make clear the consequences of spreading hate speech, requiring diversity training for new faculty and staff, and recruiting and training more international and multilingual resident advisers.