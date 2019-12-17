Morning Rundown: House Democrats inch closer to impeachment, Rick Gates faces sentencing and Drew Brees' NFL record

Syracuse police investigating apparent homophobic attack of student

The student, who sustained an injury to his nose, said he was assaulted and called a homophobic slur outside a local bar.
Image: The Syracuse University campus in New York in 2015.
The Syracuse University campus in New York in 2015.Jerome Davis / Corbis via Getty Images file

By Ben Kesslen

Police are investigating an attack on a Syracuse University student who suffered a nose injury in an assault during which he says he was a called a homophobic slur.

Campus police learned of the Saturday incident after the unnamed student reported that he was harassed and attacked outside a local bar.

Campus and city police are both investigating the incident. It is unclear if the suspect is a student.

The incident comes just weeks after Syracuse was plagued by a series of bias incidents. In November, racist graffiti was found on campus and racial slurs were found in a school residence hall. The incidents ignited widespread protest on campus, and students of color expressed fears for their safety on campus.

The school suspended all fraternity social events for the rest of the semester in response to one of the racist incidents, and released an action plan in November after student protests called for revising the Student Code of Conduct to make clear the consequences of spreading hate speech, requiring diversity training for new faculty and staff, and recruiting and training more international and multilingual resident advisers.

Ben Kesslen is a reporter for NBC News. 