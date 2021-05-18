T.I. and wife Tiny face allegations of sexual assault from women in Los Angeles, Las Vegas

Two women in the past two months have gone to police accusing T.I. and his wife Tiny of sexual assault dating back more than a decade.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News on Monday that it is actively investigating T.I., but would not specify if he was being investigated for this most recent allegation. The LAPD said Tiny was not being investigated.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday there was no active investigation and the case was closed due to the statute of limitations.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, and Tiny, whose real name is Tameka Harris, have not been charged with any crimes in either case and have denied all previous allegations of misconduct.

According to a firsthand account in a police report seen by NBC News, Rachelle Jenks earlier this month told the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that her "life has never been the same" after she "was forced to engage in sexual acts" with T.I. and Tiny.

Jenks said she was in a ladies bathroom at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas in 2010 when she was approached by Tiny, who asked her to hang out with her and her husband that night, according to the report.

Jenks said she agreed and met the couple in a hotel room at the Venetian Resort, where she was given a shot of Patron by Tiny. After the shot, Jenks "began to feel dizzy and confused," the police report said.

"When Jenks was offered a clear bag of white powder by Harris about fifteen minutes later, she used it as she was still feeling dizzy and confused from her shot of Patron," the report said. She believed the powder was "molly," a psychoactive drug also known as ecstasy.

After Jenks took the white powder, "Clifford attempted to remove her clothes, which Jenks said no to as he was being too aggressive and moving too quickly," the report said.

Jenks told police that through the night, many women were coming in and out of the room. She performed oral sex on Tiny and T.I. had vaginal intercourse with her, according to the report.

Jenks told police that she believed the shot of Patron was spiked and she was not able to properly consent to the sexual acts because she was "drugged and under the influence."

She added that T.I. then took her ID and pressured her to go to Los Angeles and Miami. She told police T.I. forced her to have sex with him again on a tourbus in Los Angeles, then in Miami she was "forced to have sex with multiple women that I did not know." She said T.I. then wanted to take her to Atlanta, but when she protested he got angry and put her on a flight back to Los Angeles.

A report was filed with Las Vegas police on May 8, but it was determined the alleged 2010 incident fell outside of the statute of limitations. Although Nevada changed state law in 2015 to extend the statute of limitations from four years to 20 years, it does not apply retroactively to crimes reported after the change, police said.

Jenks did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

A Los Angeles Police Department report filed by an anonymous woman in April and seen by NBC News details similar allegations.

The report said the woman was at a club with T.I. and Tiny in 2005 when Tiny offered her a sip of her drink. The woman and her friend each took a sip. The drink "tasted like Patron" and "at no time did victim see Tiny drink any of her own beverage," the police report said.

Not long after, T.I. invited the woman to leave with him and Tiny, telling her that her friend could not come. They brought the woman to a Los Angeles hotel room.

At the room, T.I. "gave victim instructions on what to expect next. Victim felt as if T.I. was giving her a script to follow, as if this was something T.I. and Tiny did often with other girls," the report said.

Tiny invited the woman into the bathroom and took off her clothes, the report said. "T.I. then came into the bathroom naked. All three got into the shower and TI told victim she looked better naked," it said.

Tiny washed the woman and T.I. and then the three went to a bed. "T.I. turned on a pornographic show, handed victim a bottle of baby oil, and told her to rub his back," the report said.

While Tiny was sliding up and down the woman's back, while naked, she began to feel sick. T.I. then penetrated her with his toes, according to the police report. The woman allegedly told him to stop.

T.I. said he was going to go get a condom and the woman went to the bathroom to throw up, according to the report. She told police she woke up on a couch, naked, the next morning. "Her vagina was very sore and had a burning/itching sensation," the report said.

"Victim stated she was used to drinking but had never experienced blacking out like she did that night," the report said. When she talked to her friend, who had also taken a sip of Tiny's drink, the friend said she had also gotten very sick.

"Victim believes there was something in Tiny’s drink that made her blackout because she could not have blacked out from the two drinks she had that evening. Victim had taken a drink from Tiny’s glass approximately an hour to an hour and a half before blacking out," the police report said.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who is representing both women, said in a statement that he is "pleased with the latest development from the LAPD."

"They showed great concern and are moving forward with an investigation.”

In March, Blackburn said he was representing a man and 10 women "who have all been victims of" T.I. and Tiny.

Los Angeles lawyer Lisa Bloom said she was representing "two women with misconduct claims against T.I. or Tiny or both."

Lawyer Steve Sadow, who represents T.I. and Tiny, categorically denied in March all of the allegations brought by Blackburn and Bloom.

The woman who filed the police report in Los Angeles said she reached out to Tiny on Facebook about 10 years ago "and asked if she remembered her or the incident," the report said. "Tiny responded and stated she did not remember victim, which caused victim to believe that TI and Tiny had several encounters that were like hers."

Sadow said on Tuesday the couple "have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department, the Las Vegas Police Department or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country."

"It appears the LAPD 'accuser' has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations — or even examine them," Sadow said. "Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an 'accuser' who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim.”

In response to Sadow's request that the women "come out publicly," Blackburn said that "the protection and safety of these women are my biggest priority. Ending violence against women, especially women, who have suffered in silence for years is my biggest priority."

"Their identities are known to law enforcement, and that’s what matters," Blackburn said.