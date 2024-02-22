IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile customers hit by widespread cellular outages in U.S.

Over 50,000 AT&T outages were reported around 7 a.m. ET Thursday, with most issues reported in Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, according to tracking site Downdetector. 
By Marlene Lenthang

AT&T’s network suffered a widespread outages across the country Thursday morning with cellular service and internet down, according to the tracking site Downdetector. 

Some Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported outages, though theirs appeared to be less widespread than AT&T. 

Over 32,000 AT&T outages were reported around 4 a.m. ET Thursday, and spiked to around 50,000 around 7 a.m., with most issues reported in Houston, Chicago, Dallas Los Angeles, and Atlanta, according to the site.

A little over 1,100 T-mobile outages and about 3,000 Verizon outages were reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

