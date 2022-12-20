IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Ex-Texas police officer sentenced to over 11 years in prison in Atatiana Jefferson's death

Taliban releases 2 Americans who were detained in Afghanistan

The release of the Americans is not a prisoner swap, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
By Mirna Alsharif

The Taliban has released two Americans who were detained in Afghanistan, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The move was not a prisoner swap, he said. Price did not offer any additional information on the individuals the Taliban released, but said they will soon be reunited with their loved ones. He added that officials are providing the Americans with assistance.

This decision comes on the same day the Taliban banned women from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Mirna Alsharif

Mirna Alsharif is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.