Taliban releases 2 Americans who were detained in Afghanistan

The Taliban has released two Americans who were detained in Afghanistan, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The move was not a prisoner swap, he said. Price did not offer any additional information on the individuals the Taliban released, but said they will soon be reunited with their loved ones. He added that officials are providing the Americans with assistance.

This decision comes on the same day the Taliban banned women from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.