Tammie Jo Shults, who landed crippled Southwest plane, was one of first female fighter pilots in U.S. Navy

One passenger was killed, and seven others suffered minor injuries, authorities said. But many say the toll on Dallas-bound Flight 1380, which had 149 people aboard, would have been much higher had it not been for Shults' quick thinking during her emergency landing in Philadelphia.

Southwest Airlines pilot Tammie Jo Shults. Kevin Garber / MidAmerica Nazarene University

"Most of us, when that engine blew, I think we were pretty much going, 'Well, this just might be it,'" said passenger Peggy Phillips, from Brandon, Texas. "To get us down with no hydraulics and a blown engine and land us safely is nothing short of miraculous to me. She's a hero, for sure."

A 1983 graduate of MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas, Shults, 56, received her degree in biology and agribusiness, said Carol Best, a spokeswoman for the university.

Shults then became one of the first female fighter pilots in the U.S. military, according to the alumni group at her alma mater.

Cindy Foster, a classmate of Shults, told The Kansas City Star that when Shults enlisted in the Navy, she encountered "a lot of resistance" because of her gender. She was passionate about flying and dreamed of being in the Air Force, but went to the Navy instead after the Air Force denied her a chance, Foster added.

"So she knew she had to work harder than everyone else," Foster told the paper. "She did it for herself and all women fighting for a chance."

In addition to being among the first female fighter pilots, Shults was the first woman to fly an F/A-18 Hornet for the Navy, Foster told The Kansas City Star.

She then trained military pilots before she was hired as a pilot for Southwest, the paper reported.

MidAmerica Nazarene's director of alumni relations, Kevin Garber, said Shults traveled to campus last spring from her home in Texas to talk with students about her career. He described her as a "solid woman of faith" and very down-to-earth.

"The nature of her talk was sharing her life journey and life path, and encouraging female students to pursue their dreams and don't give up. You can arrive at that next level," Garber said. "Students were inspired by her tenacity, her motivation, her determination."

"She's just an excellent role model for women certainly in the workplace, and just people in general," he added.

Female pilots are a minority in their field, comprising just 4 to 5 percent of all pilots in North America, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

Southwest Airlines and Shults declined to be interviewed by NBC News on Wednesday.

But those close to her said she's always had the skills necessary to perform the job.

"She's a formidable woman, as sharp as a tack," Gary Shults, Shults' brother-in-law, told the AP.

He said that Shults' husband is also a Southwest pilot.

"My brother says she's the best pilot he knows. She's a very caring, giving person who takes care of lots of people," he said.