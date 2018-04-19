Tammie Jo Shults, who landed crippled Southwest plane, was one of first female fighter pilots in U.S. Navy

"There were several heroic gentlemen who pulled her back through the window and administered CPR," he said.

"Most of us, when that engine blew, I think we were pretty much going, 'Well, this just might be it... She's a hero, for sure."

Phillips also helped perform CPR until the plane landed, but she said Riordan's injuries were ultimately too severe.

Meanwhile, at the controls, Shults was relying on her fighter pilot training — and her history of defying the odds — to safely land the Boeing 737.

Shults, 56, is a 1983 graduate of MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas, receiving her degree in biology and agribusiness, said Carol Best, a spokeswoman for the university.

Shults then became one of the first female fighter pilots in the U.S. military, according to the alumni group at her alma mater. The Navy confirmed that she was among the first female pilots to make the transition to tactical aircraft after completing flight training in Pensacola, Florida.

Shults said in a joint statement with First Officer Darren Ellisor Wednesday that "as Captain and First Officer of the Crew of five who worked to serve our Customers aboard Flight 1380 yesterday, we all feel we were simply doing our jobs."

"Our hearts are heavy," they said in the statement. "On behalf of the entire Crew, we appreciate the outpouring of support from the public and our coworkers as we all reflect on one family's profound loss."

Cindy Foster, a classmate of Shults', told The Kansas City Star that when Shults enlisted in the Navy, she encountered "a lot of resistance" because of her gender. She was passionate about flying and dreamed of being in the Air Force, but she went to the Navy instead after the Air Force denied her a chance, Foster added.

"So she knew she had to work harder than everyone else," Foster told The Star. "She did it for herself and all women fighting for a chance."

In addition to being among the first female fighter pilots, Shults was the first woman to fly an F/A-18 Hornet for the Navy, Foster told the paper.

Afterward, she trained military pilots and then got hired as a pilot for Southwest, the paper reported.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 6.2 percent of commercial pilots in the United States are women. But those close to Shults say she's always had the skills necessary to perform the job.

"She's a formidable woman, as sharp as a tack," Gary Shults, Shults' brother-in-law, told The Associated Press.

He said Shults' husband, his brother, is also a Southwest pilot.

"My brother says she's the best pilot he knows. She's a very caring, giving person who takes care of lots of people," he said.