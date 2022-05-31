IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver arrested on DUI charge

Travis Zion Jonsen, who was signed to the team's practice squad last year, was pulled over after officers observed him driving erratically, police said.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Jonsen enters the field before the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Jonsen enters the field before the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston.Justin Rex / AP file
By Doha Madani

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested on a DUI charge over the Memorial Day weekend.

Officers pulled over Travis Zion Jonsen, 25, after observing his erratic driving, which included excessive speed, straddling lane markers and weaving, according to the Tampa Police Department. Jonsen then exhibited "several clues of impairment" and was arrested, authorities said.

He refused to provide officers with a breath sample, according to police.

Inmate records from Hillsborough County show that Jonsen was booked just before 5 a.m. Monday morning and released on a $500 cash bond at 11:47 a.m. that same day.

Jonsen was signed to the Buccaneers with nine other players last September to be on the team's practice squad, the team said at the time.

The Buccaneers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was unclear Tuesday if Jonsen had retained an attorney.

Doha Madani

Doha Madani is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News. Pronouns: she/her.