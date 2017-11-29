Tampa police said they are confident a 24-year-old man taken into custody on Tuesday night was the suspect wanted in relation to a string of shooting deaths.

"Finally, this morning, we were able to say it was day one of the healing process," Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said Wednesday. "That's a good feeling for us. It's a happy day. But I can also tell you it's the beginning of a lot of work."

Howell E. Donaldson III was taken into custody in Tampa's Ybor City on Tuesday after entering the McDonald's where he worked and asking a fellow employee to watch a bag for him, an affidavit said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Tampa police give new details on serial killer arrest 1:32 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1106049603718" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The co-worker approached an officer who happened to be in the restaurant at the time and handed over a "McDonald's food bag," which contained a ".40 caliber Glock firearm loaded with SIG brand Smith and Wesson ammunition." Donaldson was detained when he returned to the McDonald's.

During a news conference, Dugan said that Donaldson admitted to owning the gun, but did not confess to the four murders and did not turn himself in. It was the gun, Dugan said, that linked the four killings.

"For 51 days we had a neighborhood that was held hostage," Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said, later adding that although police are confident they have the right person, due process must be done.

Related: Tampa killings: Suspect Howell Donaldson to be charged with murder

"I think it's important that the process take place," Buckhorn said. "I think at the end of this, if he is found to be guilty, he should die. It's that simple."

Dugan said police are not sure what Donaldson's relationship is with the neighborhood of Seminole Heights, where all four murders took place. Donaldson told police he is not familiar with the area and is not associated with anyone there, according to a police report.

Dugan said Donaldson, who was cooperative with police, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, but that evidence still needs to be collected and that there is a "tremendous" amount of work ahead.

Law enforcement agents investigate a fatal shooting in the Seminole Heights neighborhood in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Jones, Octavio / AP

"He was friendly and nice to the cops, but he didn't tell us why he was doing it," the police chief said, adding that there was no confession given.

Dugan said a sense of relief hit him this morning knowing a suspect is in custody, but added "to have four unsolved homicides on your watch is a tough pill to swallow. I'll carry that with me for the rest of my life."

The first killing took place on Oct. 9, when Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was shot while he was waiting for a bus.

Related: Potential Fourth Murder Victim of Tampa Serial Killer Found

Four days later, Monica Hoffa, 32, was found dead in a vacant lot. The following week, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed while he was walking.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Suspect arrested in Tampa serial killings 1:08 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1105877059599" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The body of Ronald Felton, 60, was found Nov. 14 near the scene of a memorial honoring the first three victims. His brother told NBC News that the father of three adult children was on his way to feed the homeless at a church when he was shot.

With the families of the victims gathered behind them, officials said they hope this chapter in Tampa's history will be over and a new one can begin.

"We're good. Sun is shining," Buckhorn said. "Tampa is ready to move on. Turn the page."