Target lifts mask requirements for staff and shoppers

Target will no longer require its staff and shoppers to wear masks inside its store as a matter of corporate policy.

The popular retailer updated its coronavirus dashboard Monday, where it now says that it will not ask shoppers or employees to wear masks unless it must comply with local regulations. Target confirmed to NBC News that the new policy went into effect on Monday.

Though masks are no longer a requirement, Target said in a statement that it will continue to encourage social distancing and regular disinfection protocols within its locations.

"We'll also continue to provide our team with resources and benefits they need, including free medical-grade masks, COVID-19 tests, paid leave for team members with positive COVID-19 cases, and paid time and free Lyft rides to reduce barriers for team members to get their vaccines," the company said.

The company said it will continue to monitor public health guidance and reevaluate its response as needed.

Target's website says it still reserves an hour each week on Tuesday for vulnerable guests to do their shopping safely and that its in-store pharmacies offer N95 masks for free, as part of a Department of Health and Human Services program.

Pharmacies within Target locations are operated by CVS, which also offers Covid-19 vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends wearing masks indoors in areas where transmission rates are high. The agency was debating altering its guidelines, sources told NBC News last week, to base indoor mask wearing on the level of severe disease and hospitalizations in a given community.

Though the pandemic has come in multiple waves as new variants form and spread, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have dropped nationwide, according to an NBC News tally.