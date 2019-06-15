Breaking News Emails
Cash registers at Target stores were back up Saturday after being down for two hours, creating long lines at the checkout counter for last-minute Father's Day shoppers.
The company blamed "an internal technology issue" for the outage.
"Target’s registers are fully back online and guests are able to purchase their merchandise again in all stores," Jenna Reck, director of communications for the retailer, said in a statement Saturday afternoon
The problem did not involve a security breach, and no guest information was compromised, Reck said.
Some shoppers posted social media accounts of long lines before the issue was resolved. Cashiers were unable to scan items or process transactions at some stores.
Reports of long lines and registers crashing plagued locations in Washington; Exton, Pennsylvania, Mays Landing, New Jersey; and Waxahachie, Texas.
Target quickly acknowledged the problems on Twitter, stating, "We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed."
"We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this caused for our guests," Reck said.