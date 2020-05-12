Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The man accused of placing a bull's-eye target at the home of a civil rights leader in Tennessee said he thought it resembled a flower that would look “nice” in the front yard, authorities said Monday.

Roy Brown, 63, was issued a misdemeanor citation for putting the plastic target at the home of Keith Caldwell, president of the NAACP’s Nashville chapter, the Metro Nashville Police said in a statement.

Keith Caldwell, the NAACP chapter president in Nashville, found a target at his house. Courtesy of Keith Caldwell

Caldwell, who has led the local chapter for two years, alerted police after finding that someone had placed the object inside his locked fence Saturday night. There was no note, and Caldwell thought it might signal a threat. When a responding officer appeared to dismiss his concerns, Caldwell wrote about it on Facebook.

Caldwell wanted to prosecute Brown for “intimidation,” police said, and a booking date was scheduled for August 14. But in an interview, Caldwell said he believes Brown is homeless and plans to use the court date only to help him secure services.

“This event does not appear to be a racialized act,” Caldwell said.

The police department added that the responding officer, Eric McCoy, “meant no disrespect” when he told Caldwell that the target looked “cool.” The officer, who graduated from the police academy in 2018, agreed to discuss the incident with Caldwell at a local conflict resolution center.