Taylor Swift finishes Tokyo show... next stop: Super Bowl in Las Vegas?

LAS VEGAS — Taylor Swift walked offstage Saturday night and opened a 35-hour-plus window that would allow her to travel from Tokyo to the Super Bowl in Nevada, more than 5,500 miles away.

Her “Eras Tour” show at the Tokyo Dome ended at around 9:12 p.m. JST — which more importantly for football-related travel — equated to 4:12 a.m. PST in Las Vegas, the site of the NFL’s title game at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

That 17-hour time difference and the head start it gives her will be crucial if the 14-time Grammy winner wants to get inside Allegiant Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

It was not immediately clear on Saturday whether Swift had boarded a plane and was heading to Las Vegas.

If Swift makes it to Las Vegas, it’ll be her 13th — coincidentally her lucky number — Chiefs game of the 2023-24 season.

Kansas City has won nine of those previous dozen regular-season and playoff games.

Kelce, a magnetic force of a tight end, has played some of his best football with Swift captaining cheers from up in the bleachers.

His three biggest games unfolded with Swift in attendance: 124 yards in catches against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12; 179 yards on 12 grabs versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22; and the 11-catch, 118-yard AFC title game effort against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28.

Kelce’s only turnover of this season, a key lost fumble in Kansas City’s 21-17 loss to brother Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia Eagles, was on Nov. 20, when Swift steered clear of the Kelce Bowl in her native Pennsylvania.

This playoff season has brought out the best in Kelce, with 23 catches, 262 yards and three touchdowns in three knockout games all attended by Swift.

