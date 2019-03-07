Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 7, 2019, 5:16 PM GMT By David K. Li

A Florida man, who recently got out of jail for stalking Taylor Swift in New York City, was arrested again for allegedly breaking into the pop star’s Manhattan home early Thursday, police said.

Roger Alvarado climbed a ladder to the second-floor window of Swift’s townhouse in Manhattan before using a brick to break a window around 2:30 a.m., an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The townhouse is being renovated and no one was inside — though an alarm was tripped, bringing officers to the scene, the NYPD said.

Alvarado, 23, was booked on suspicion of burglary, criminal contempt, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools, police said. He was released from jail Feb. 5, after serving a six-month sentence for breaking into Swift’s home April 20. He had pleaded guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2016. Danny Moloshok / Reuters file

He's expected to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Thursday.

Alvarado's lawyer said she had not been able to reach her client Thursday morning and declined immediate comment.

Swift, 29, this week penned an essay for Elle magazine, saying she feared going on tour after a bomber targeted fans of Ariana Grande in Manchester, England, in 2017.

“I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months,” Swift wrote in the piece published Wednesday. “There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe.”

The pop superstar also mentioned how stalkers have made her "start prepping for bad things."

"Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things," Swift wrote. "Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity."