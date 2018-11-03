Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dennis Romero

A Los Angeles area teacher who was captured on video punching a student repeatedly was released from jail Saturday after being held overnight on allegations of child abuse.

Maywood Academy High School music teacher Marston Riley, 64, was booked on suspicion of child abuse Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles Sheriff's Department inmate records.

He was released Saturday morning based on $50,000 bail. NBC News could not determine if he has an attorney.

A student is seen on cellphone video captured by students confronting the man, alleging that he spoke ill of the teen. At first Riley appears to be patient as the student curses at him, calls him a racial epithet, and challenges the man.

"What's up, bro," the child said as he stood menacingly close to the instructor.

After standing quietly, the teacher then struck the student, pummeling him before a person in a yellow safety vest intervened, video shows.

L.A. sheriff's officials said in a statement that the altercation happened at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the school in Maywood, California, a small city southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Authorities identified the student only as a 14-year-old. He was hospitalized for "moderate injuries" and then released, according to the sheriff's statement.

"We are extremely disturbed by the reports of the events that occurred at Maywood Academy High School," Los Angeles Unified Schools spokeswoman Shannon Haber said in a statement.

"We take this matter very seriously and do not condone violence or intolerance of any kind," she said. "Los Angeles Unified is cooperating with law enforcement in investigating this incident. Crisis counselors and additional School Police patrols will be at the school on Monday to support our students and staff."

Riley is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 30.