Teacher suspended over medical marijuana use says he's an ex-Marine with PTSD

A Florida teacher who said he was prescribed medical marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder was suspended after he tested positive for the drug.
The teacher, Michael Hickman, said he is a Marine veteran and was prescribed marijuana by a doctor.
School administrators at Belleview High School in Marion County, about 70 miles northwest of Orlando, said Hickman was given a drug test in November 2019 as part of a worker's compensation case after he was injured while breaking up a school fight.
After the test came back positive for marijuana, Hickman was suspended without pay, NBC affiliate WESH in Orlando reported.
In an administrative complaint, school officials said marijuana is not allowed in the Marion County school system and Hickman never notified his boss that he uses the drug as a controlled substance.
Administrators also said that medical marijuana may be legal in the state of Florida but it is still considered illegal on the federal level, according to WESH.
Hickman's attorney said in a petition that his client "denies his actions constitutes misconduct" and is not a "just cause for discipline."