March 7, 2019, 11:43 AM UTC / Updated March 7, 2019, 11:54 AM UTC By Caroline Radnofsky

A teacher won a $10,000 prize after spotting a contest hidden in the small print of her insurance policy.

Donelan Andrews, 59, of Thomaston, Georgia, bought travel insurance for a planned vacation to London with friends.

While examining its terms and conditions, she spotted an unexpected detail on the seventh and final page: “If you’ve read this far, then you are one of the very few Tin Leg customers to review all of their policy documentation.”

When Andrews emailed to follow up, she discovered that it had been added to the text of the firm's policy documents just 23 hours earlier.

Such attention to detail was no fluke for Andrews, who is a life-skills teacher with a background in consumer economics. She teaches her students to always read the fine print.

“I used to put a question like that midway through an exam, saying, ‘If you’re reading this, skip the next question," she said.

Andrews said she plans to spend her winnings on a trip to Scotland with her husband to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary and her upcoming retirement after 25 years of teaching.

Chris Harvey, the CEO of travel comparison site Squaremouth — which was behind the contest, said: “We awarded one customer $10,000 for doing what no one does, but always should.”