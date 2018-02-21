Teachers: How has the Parkland, Florida, shooting changed your classrooms?

After the shooting earlier this month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people, teachers across the country did what they do every day: They woke up and went to school to teach their students.

But many have said their sense of safety, and that of their students, feels forever shattered.

If you are an educator, NBC News wants to hear from you. What, if anything, have you done differently in your classrooms since the Parkland, Florida, shooting? What kinds of discussions have you had with your students? Have you implemented new safety measures? Tell us in the form below.