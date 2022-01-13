Tearful John Mayer, comedian Jeff Ross remember Bob Saget

A tearful John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross shared a moving tribute to Bob Saget on Wednesday while driving his car after picking it up from Los Angeles International Airport.

Mayer, often while choking up, reiterated that his expression of grief was just a drop in the overall well of sadness that so many who loved Saget and who were loved by Saget were feeling after his sudden death at the age of 65 of Sunday.

"I've just never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love individually and completely to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life, and they were a main character in his life," Mayer said.

"And the fear for me is that everyone out of respect demurs and defers, and that's just because people understand how important their personal relationship with Bob was. The biggest fear would be talking about the love of Bob that would supersede someone else's love of Bob," said the singer/songwriter, who performed at Saget's 2018 wedding.

"He really was love. He represented that," Ross said, while driving the comedian's car.

The "Full House" actor died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando after performing a nearly two-hour set Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville. The medical examiner's office said the final results of an autopsy may take up to three months, but initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

Tributes to the comedian from most anyone who had encountered him in his six and a half decades reflected on his generosity and kindness.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who shared the role of his youngest daughter on "Full House," said in a joint statement.

Pete Davidson, along with many others, shared that Saget had often stepped in to help him through hard times.

"Just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet," Davidson said in a statement. "When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."

Ross said Wednesday that he felt "vulnerable" and "less protected" without Saget in the world.

Bob Saget and Jeffrey Ross perform at Carolines On Broadway in New York in 2010. Shawn Ehlers / Getty Images

He was the "guy you called if you had a life issue," Ross said. "There's going to be something missing for a long time."

Mayer — who earlier this week in a tribute to Saget called him a "love monster" — said that, without his friend, he's having trouble processing his death.

"The guy to help with this is the guy that's not here," Mayer said. "I didn't understand this so get ready for some records."