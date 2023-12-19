Teen accused of planning mass shooting at Ohio synagogue ordered to write book report on WWII hero

A 13-year-old boy who was arrested and accused of planning a mass shooting at an Ohio synagogue will have to write a book report on a Swiss diplomat who saved thousands of Jewish people during World War II, a family court judge ruled.

The teen, who is not being named because of his age, was charged with misdemeanor inducing panic and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after allegedly making a detailed plan to shoot members of Temple Israel in the city of Canton, south of Akron.

He allegedly shared his plan on Discord, an online chat platform that has been used by previous mass shooters.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office learned of his alleged plan on Sept. 1, according to a Stark County Family Court filing that the sheriff's office submitted.

The Temple Israel synagogue in Canton, Ohio. Temple Israel Canton / Facebook

The teen pleaded "true," the juvenile equivalent of guilty, to all counts on Friday, NBC affiliate WKYC of Cleveland reported.

Stark County Family Court Judge Jim James gave the teen a year of probation and ordered that he read a book and then write a report about Swiss diplomat Carl Lutz, who saved more than 62,000 Hungarian Jews during World War II, according to the news station.

He was also banned from having unsupervised use of the internet and must continue to see a licensed therapist.

The teen was scheduled to have a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday but it was canceled because of the agreement reached.

Although his arrest was before Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, his charges come amid an increase in antisemitic attacks in the United States.