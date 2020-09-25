Kyle Rittenhouse, the northern Illinois teenager accused of gunning down two protesters after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, will fight extradition back to Wisconsin, his lawyers said Friday.

Lake County Judge Paul Novak gave prosecutors and attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, two more weeks to prepare legal filings and ordered them to appear before him again on Oct. 9.

Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, is accused of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third on Aug. 25 during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Defense lawyers have previously said their client was acting in self-defense.

Appearing during a remote hearing, defense lawyer John Pierce said his side has been barred from bringing electronic devices into jail so that Rittenhouse can see footage taken the night of the shootings.

"There is, as you probably know, there's an immense amount of video evidence and we really do need to be able to review that along with our client," Pierce said.

The judge asked defense attorneys to specifically cite, in writing, which jail rules are preventing them from showing Rittenhouse video during their jailhouse visits and he'll make an order to allow it.

