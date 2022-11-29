A Pennsylvania teen allegedly showed a dead body on an Instagram chat and asked for help getting rid of it

A Pennsylvania teen was arrested after authorities accused him of showing the body of a person who had been fatally shot during an Instagram video chat with an acquaintance.

The 16-year-old suspect, who was taken into custody Friday in Bensalem, northeast of Philadelphia, allegedly asked for help disposing of the body during the call, the city's police department said in a news release.

The teen was charged as an adult with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and possession of instruments of crime, the department said.

He was arraigned Friday night and ordered held without bail, the department said.

Authorities were alerted to the apparent killing at 4:11 p.m., when a woman called 911 and said an acquaintance of her daughter’s had called her on Instagram, the department said.

After the teen allegedly confessed to the killing, he flipped the video, showing the legs and feet of a person covered in blood, the department said.

“He then asked for assistance with disposal of the body,” the department said.

When authorities went to the teen’s mobile home, they saw someone flee from the back of the trailer, the department said. They found a person described in the release as a dead juvenile female with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was not identified. Her connection to the teen suspect remained unclear.

The alleged assailant was caught roughly a mile from the mobile home and taken into custody, the department said. Authorities accused of him taking “substantial” steps to clean up the crime scene.

The teen was being held at a juvenile detention center. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7, court records show.