Teen charged after 'intentionally' running over 70-year-old while listening to song about murder, police say

A 16-year-old Minnesota boy has been charged as police say he intentionally ran over and killed a 70-year-old pedestrian while allegedly listening to a song about murder.

Israel Muyaya Madimba was charged with first and second-degree murder in connection with the fatal April 21 attack in St. Cloud, about 65 miles northwest of Minneapolis, the Stearns County Attorney's Office announced.

Officers with the St. Cloud police department responded to a call of a car striking a pedestrian just after 8 p.m. and found the 70-year-old man unresponsive, police said in a news release.

Life-saving measures were performed on the victim, identified as Norbert John Olmscheid of St. Cloud. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his wounds, police said.

Olmscheid had been “walking on a walking path prior to being struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male from Sauk Rapids,” police said.

The driver ran from the scene but was later taken into custody.

An investigation found that Madimba had allegedly stolen a vehicle from the St. Cloud YMCA blocks away from the crash site and shortly after saw the victim on the walking path between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue North, authorities said.

The suspect “admitted he drove on the walking path and intentionally struck the victim,” police said.

The criminal complaint revealed that the suspect told officers he turned onto the sidewalk and accelerated behind the victim.

“The defendant admitted listening to a song about murder and then striking the unsuspecting victim,” the criminal complaint said.

His account was corroborated by witnesses, the filing said. An exact motive is still under investigation, officials said.

Madimba was transported to the Stearns County jail and later transported to a secure juvenile detention center.

On Monday, Madimba appeared in district court after being charged with first-degree and second-degree murder, the Stearns County Attorney’s Office said.

He was ordered to be held at $2 million unconditional or $1 million conditional bail. The judge also ordered he undergo a competency examination.

It's not immediately clear if Madimba has a lawyer.

The first-degree murder carries a life in prison sentence, the attorney's office said.