Teen charged with killing 4 in string of shootings in Washington, D.C.

A 16-year-old has been charged with four murders in a gang-related shooting spree that also injured five others in April and May, police in the District of Columbia said Monday.

Michael Mason was arrested last week.

He is suspected in a total of nine shootings in April and May and faces four counts of first-degree murder while armed, four counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, assault with intent to commit murder while armed, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The teen had been released from custody for an unknown offense March 29 and cut off an ankle monitor before the violence, authorities said in arrest warrant affidavits.

Terrance Griffin, 31, Jaszel Henderson, 20, Brea Moon, 21, and Antwuan Roach, 18, were killed between April 7 and May 24 in southeast Washington, D.C. and in nearby District Heights, Maryland.

Witnesses identified the teen in part based on his Instagram presence, saying he was affiliated with a gang, Spring City, that had a rivalry with a nearby neighborhood gang named for 37th Street in Southeast Washington, D.C., according to affidavits from the Metropolitan police.

Officials also said that Mason attempted to sell a .40-caliber gun on social after one of the slayings.

Daquan Jones, 19, has also been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Moon, according to Metropolitan police.

Police obtained a search warrant for Mason's phone and correlated its location history to neighborhoods where the attacks took place, according to the documents.