A 15-year-old equestrian was killed Sunday during a competition in Florida after a horse knocked her off and then fell on her head.

Hannah Serfass was competing in the Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours I in Venice, about 70 miles from Tampa, when "the horse tripped and suffered a rotational fall," the U.S. Equestrian Federation said in a statement.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the teen was participating in a jumper event and about halfway through the course when she attempted the sixth jump.

"The horse landed the jump successfully and took two or three steps/gallops toward the next hurdle and for unknown reasons planted its left foot, which caused the horse to lean down significantly towards its left front hoof," authorities said.

"This action caused the rider to then topple forward and off the horse in the same direction and onto the ground," the sheriff's office said. "The horse then continued to fall in the same direction falling over and onto the rider's head on the ground."

The federation said the fall was "unrelated to a jumping effort."

Fox Lea Farm personnel rushed to Serfass' aid until deputies arrived. The teen was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The horse she was riding, Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, was not injured.

Serfass, from Webster, Florida, was described as a talented up-and-coming rider. The federation said she was known for her love of horses and work ethic.

Fox Lea Farm said in a statement that it sends its "sincere condolences to the family, trainer, friends, & the whole equestrian community. We are all heartbroken."

The accident will be reviewed by the federation "to learn what we can do to minimize risk and increase safety in equestrian sport," it said.