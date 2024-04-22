Teen held on murder charge after fatal shooting following Arkansas high school prom

A teenager is in police custody on a first degree murder charge after a high school senior was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday at a party following a prom, police said.

Arkansas State Police confirmed that Donterious Stephens, 19, was arrested Sunday afternoon, hours after Lorenzo Harrison III, 18, was fatally shot in the town of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

The town, on the banks of the Mississippi River, is about 50 miles southwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

The Helena-West Helena School District Administration said in a statement that the death of Harrison was a tragic loss.

The suspect will also be charged with "possession of firearms by certain persons," police said.

The shooting took place at an off-campus party following a prom attended by students of Helena-West Helena’s Central High School. Stephens is a former student at the school, police said.

There were no other reported injuries at the party.

Earlier Sunday, police had identified Stephens as a suspect and said in a statement that he would be charged with first degree murder and possession of firearms.

The Phillips County Sheriff's Office requested assistance after receiving an emergency call at about 1 a.m. Sunday, police said. Police said the party was held opposite the Ater Warehouse on Highway 49 heading west out of Helena.

The body of Harrison will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy.

On its website, the Helena-West Helena School District Administration, said: "Our hearts ache for the tragic loss of our beloved 12th-grade student at Central High School, and our deepest sympathies extend to his grieving family, classmates, friends, and our entire school community impacted by this senseless act of violence."

The district's crisis team would be at the school on Monday morning to provide immediate counseling, the administration said.

"Together, may we honor his memory and work towards healing the wounds inflicted by this tragedy," the statement said.