A 15-year-old girl died and another teen was injured Sunday after a boat hit them as they were swimming in the Ozarks, Missouri officials said.

The deadly crash happened about 4:15 p.m. CDT in Table Rock Lake at Breezy Point, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol records.

The girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene, lived in O'Fallon, a St. Louis suburb about 260 miles northeast of Table Rock Lake.

A 16-year-old boy from Ballwin, another community just outside of St. Louis, was taken to Cox Medical Center Branson with minor injuries, officials said.

Their names have not been released.

Christopher Johnson, a 62-year-old from O'Fallon, was operating the pontoon that "struck the swimmers then struck a rock bluff," according to the highway patrol.

It wasn't immediately clear what the relationship was between the boat operator and unidentified victims.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.