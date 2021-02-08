Teen killed, toddler injured in sledding accident in New York

A 16-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon from injuries sustained in a sledding accident in Niagara County, New York, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a report of a sledding accident on Saturday at about 10:14 a.m. at the Clyde L. Burmaster Park in Lewiston, about 30 miles north of Buffalo, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers located and identified the victims as a 16-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, according to the sheriff's office. Officers said the two were riding a sledding tube when they struck a tree at the bottom of the hill.

A section of Clyde L. Burmaster Park in Lewiston, N.Y., is closed off following the death of a 16-year-old girl in a sledding accident on Feb. 6, 2021. WGRZ

Rescue members responded and provided medical assistance to the crash victims before they were taken to the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

The girl was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, and the boy was treated and later released from the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. It was unclear how severe the injuries were.

Neither victims were publicly identified by police.

The crash is under investigation by the Lewiston Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

The hill where the accident took place closed following the accident.

Lewiston is a small town with a population of about 16,000 people.