Teen learning how to drive hits, kills dad during parking lesson in Florida

The man was struck while his 15-year-old daughter was learning how to park, police said.

By Dennis Romero and Associated Press

A Florida man was killed while teaching his teen daughter to drive, police said.

The fatal accident happened at a park in Tarpon Springs about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa. The victim was identified only as a 46-year-old man.

The man was standing in front of his 2017 Ford pickup when his 15-year-old accidentally hit the accelerator and struck him, the station reported.

She was learning how to park when the truck struck a curb, the man and a tree, police said.

The father was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to WFLA. The crash was under investigation.

Image: Dennis RomeroDennis Romero

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.

Associated Press