Teen pizza delivery driver shot at multiple times after parking in the wrong driveway

An 18-year-old Domino’s delivery driver was shot at multiple times after he parked in the wrong driveway while dropping off food at a home in Tennessee, police said.

Caiden Wheeler told officers he was delivering pizza to a home Monday on North Poole Street in Ashland City, about 25 miles northwest of Nashville.

"The victim stated that he thought he was parked in the right driveway but when he got out to deliver the pizza the next door neighbor ... flagged him down," a criminal complaint states.

Wheeler said he walked through the yard, delivered the pizza and got back into his truck.

As he was pulling out of the driveway, Wheeler said he heard gunshots and saw someone "running at him and shooting at him," according to the complaint.

He said he quickly backed out of the driveway and sped off. Police said there were three bullet holes in his truck: one on the driver’s side by the gas tank, one above the driver’s side window and another in the front driver’s side wheel and tire.

A pizza delivery driver was delivering a pizza to a house on N Poole Street in Ashland City, Tenn., when he was shot at seven times. Google maps

Authorities arrested Ryan Babcock, 32, in connection with the shooting. Wheeler was delivering the pizza to Babcock's neighbor, according to the complaint.

Babcock told officers that he and his wife saw a truck park in their driveway on his doorbell camera.

He said he saw someone running from his vehicle to the truck and thought the person was trying to break in. Babcock said he went outside and "began shooting at the truck" to "disable" it, the criminal complaint states. Babcock allegedly admitted to officers that he shot at the truck multiple times.

Officers found a handgun and seven shell casings throughout the driveway and yard. Babcock was charged with aggravated assault and bail was set at $50,000. He was released on Tuesday.

Wheeler and Babcock could not immediately be reached Friday.

The teen told CBS affiliate WTVF of Nashville that he thinks Babcock should have been charged with attempted murder.

"I was literally about to get killed right there," he said.

Wheeler said his truck wasn't marked but he was in a Domino's uniform and was carrying a pizza delivery bag.

"I understand keeping your firearm and trying to protect your family but I don't think you should just automatically shoot at somebody because they pulled in. That's not right," he added.